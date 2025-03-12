$NN Earnings Results: $NN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NN ($NN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.15 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,910,000, beating estimates of $1,778,810 by $131,190.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$NN Insider Trading Activity

$NN insiders have traded $NN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIAM SOROND (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 251,470 shares for an estimated $4,147,311 .

. ARUN RAGHUPATHY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,455 shares for an estimated $77,067 .

. CHRISTIAN D. GATES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,918 shares for an estimated $69,135

SAMMAAD SHAMS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,393 shares for an estimated $17,455 .

. ROBERT LANTZ (General Counsel) sold 336 shares for an estimated $4,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.