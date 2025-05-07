$NN Earnings Preview: Recent $NN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NN ($NN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,923,525 and earnings of -$0.14 per share.

$NN Insider Trading Activity

$NN insiders have traded $NN stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIAM SOROND (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 314,338 shares for an estimated $4,853,375 .

. CHRISTIAN D. GATES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,493 shares for an estimated $291,926 .

. SAMMAAD SHAMS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 14,499 shares for an estimated $169,500 .

. ARUN RAGHUPATHY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,455 shares for an estimated $77,067 .

. SUSAN BRASSE INSLEY (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,440 shares for an estimated $61,145

ROBERT LANTZ (General Counsel) sold 336 shares for an estimated $4,828

$NN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NN stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

