$NMTC Earnings Results: $NMTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NMTC ($NMTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $3,270,000, beating estimates of $2,142,000 by $1,128,000.
$NMTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $NMTC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 250,000 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $247,500
- MAYO CLINIC removed 181,754 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $179,936
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 152,200 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,678
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,885
- UBS GROUP AG removed 57,195 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,623
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 26,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,143
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 24,972 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,722
