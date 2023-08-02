NMRK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.39, changing hands as high as $7.43 per share. Newmark Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NMRK's low point in its 52 week range is $5.065 per share, with $11.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.36.
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding MLPJ
EDRY Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.