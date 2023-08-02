NMRK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.39, changing hands as high as $7.43 per share. Newmark Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMRK's low point in its 52 week range is $5.065 per share, with $11.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.36.

