NMRA Surges On Clinically Meaningful Results In Phase 1 Alzheimer's Disease Agitation Study

January 05, 2026 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) has entered 2026 with momentum, announcing positive Phase 1b results for its lead candidate NMRA-511 in Alzheimer's disease agitation, along with a pipeline strategy that promises multiple clinical readouts across its neuroscience programs.

The company's story this year begins with NMRA-511, its investigational vasopressin 1a receptor antagonist, which met the primary goal in a Phase 1b signal-seeking study for agitation in Alzheimer's disease, a major unmet need, with limited therapeutic options available.

NMRA-511 demonstrated a 15.7-point reduction on mean CMAI total score, representing a clinically meaningful effect. Patients treated with the drug showed a favorable tolerability profile, with no reports of sedation or somnolence. Building on this success, Neumora plans to evaluate higher doses of NMRA-511 via initiation of a multiple ascending dose expansion cohort in 2026 with a Phase 2/3 program later year.

Alongside this achievement, Neumora highlighted a pipeline designed to deliver multiple readouts across neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders.

Navacaprant, its lead oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, continues in Phase 3 development for major depressive disorder. The KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 trials are expected to deliver a consolidated topline readout in the second quarter of 2026, with expanded enrolment aimed at strengthening efficacy assessment.

Another key program is NMRA-215, a highly brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor prioritised for obesity. Following class-leading preclinical data, Neumora plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical program in the first half of 2026, with weight loss data anticipated by year-end.

The company is also advancing its M4 positive allosteric modulator franchise for schizophrenia, with NMRA-898 and NMRA-861 in Phase 1 studies. A comprehensive update is expected mid-2026, potentially moving one or both programs forward.

Financially, Neumora remains well-positioned, with cash and equivalents expected to support operations into the third quarter of 2027.

Taken together, NMRA-511's signal-seeking success and the breadth of upcoming milestones across Navacaprant, NMRA-215, and the M4 franchise underscore Neumora's ambition to redefine neuroscience drug development.

NMRA has traded between $0.61 and $3.25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $1.83, up 10.81%.

