$NMRA stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NMRA stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,820,309 of trading volume.

$NMRA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NMRA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NMRA stock page ):

$NMRA insiders have traded $NMRA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL L BERNS (See Remarks) sold 13,871 shares for an estimated $23,468

DALJIT SINGH AURORA (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 8,565 shares for an estimated $14,347

JOSHUA PINTO (President) sold 8,048 shares for an estimated $13,477

ROBERT A. LENZ (Head of R&D) sold 5,614 shares for an estimated $9,383

MICHAEL LEE MILLIGAN (See Remarks) sold 1,978 shares for an estimated $3,350

$NMRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $NMRA stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NMRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NMRA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/02/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$NMRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NMRA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NMRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Paul Matteis from Stifel set a target price of $2.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 03/04/2025

