$NMRA stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NMRA stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,820,309 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NMRA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NMRA stock page):
$NMRA Insider Trading Activity
$NMRA insiders have traded $NMRA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL L BERNS (See Remarks) sold 13,871 shares for an estimated $23,468
- DALJIT SINGH AURORA (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 8,565 shares for an estimated $14,347
- JOSHUA PINTO (President) sold 8,048 shares for an estimated $13,477
- ROBERT A. LENZ (Head of R&D) sold 5,614 shares for an estimated $9,383
- MICHAEL LEE MILLIGAN (See Remarks) sold 1,978 shares for an estimated $3,350
$NMRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $NMRA stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,342,261 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,342,261
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 4,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,000,000
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,700,359 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,700,359
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,899,770 shares (-58.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,899,770
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,071,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,071,450
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,864,611 shares (+150.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,864,611
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,400,000
$NMRA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NMRA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/02/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
$NMRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NMRA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NMRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025
- Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 04/02/2025
- Paul Matteis from Stifel set a target price of $2.0 on 03/07/2025
- Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 03/04/2025
