NMR vs. MKTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with Nomura Holdings (NMR) and MarketAxess (MKTX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Nomura Holdings is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while MarketAxess has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NMR has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

NMR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.59, while MKTX has a forward P/E of 21.72. We also note that NMR has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MKTX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84.

Another notable valuation metric for NMR is its P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MKTX has a P/B of 5.71.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NMR's Value grade of A and MKTX's Value grade of D.

NMR is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NMR is likely the superior value option right now.

