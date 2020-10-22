NMR or TW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with Nomura Holdings (NMR) and Tradeweb Markets (TW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Nomura Holdings and Tradeweb Markets are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NMR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.09, while TW has a forward P/E of 47.12. We also note that NMR has a PEG ratio of 0.10. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.33.

Another notable valuation metric for NMR is its P/B ratio of 0.55. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TW has a P/B of 2.80.

Based on these metrics and many more, NMR holds a Value grade of A, while TW has a Value grade of F.

Both NMR and TW are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NMR is the superior value option right now.

