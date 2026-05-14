NMR or HOOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with Nomura Holdings (NMR) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Nomura Holdings and Robinhood Markets, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NMR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NMR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.24, while HOOD has a forward P/E of 41.24. We also note that NMR has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.51.

Another notable valuation metric for NMR is its P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HOOD has a P/B of 7.13.

These metrics, and several others, help NMR earn a Value grade of A, while HOOD has been given a Value grade of F.

NMR stands above HOOD thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that NMR is the superior value option right now.

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Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.