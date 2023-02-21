NMM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.25, changing hands as low as $25.86 per share. Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NMM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.71 per share, with $37.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.11.
