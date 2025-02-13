$NMM Earnings Results: $NMM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NMM ($NMM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $2.61 per share, beating estimates of $2.35 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $302,990,000, missing estimates of $341,293,645 by $-38,303,645.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NMM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$NMM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $NMM stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE removed 519,340 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,526,264
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 365,033 shares (+468.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,862,016
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 254,246 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,923,426
- ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C. added 242,933 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,214,893
- MORGAN STANLEY added 149,536 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,365,439
- FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 130,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,141,900
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 87,869 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,503,235
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.