NMIH Stock Near 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: Time to Hold?

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH closed at $37.58 on Friday, near its 52-week high of $43.20. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation. The stock is trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $37.45 and $37.57, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



Earnings of NMI Holdings grew 15.7% in the last five years. NMIH has a solid surprise history. The insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing in one and matching in one, the average being 4.48%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NMIH’s Price Performance

Shares of NMI Holdings have gained 2.2% in the past year, outperforming its industry’s growth of 11%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Attractive Valuation of NMIH

NMI Holdings’ shares are trading at a discount compared to the industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.15X is lower than the industry average of 1.46X, the Finance sector’s 4.25X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 8.24X. Also, it has a Value Score of B.



NMIH is also cheaper compared with The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV, Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL and American Financial Group, Inc. AFG.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NMIH’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMI Holdings’ 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.89%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $702.40 million, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.9%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 3.3% and 4.8%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.

Average Target Price for NMIH Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by seven analysts, the Zacks average price target is $43.00 per share. The average suggests a potential 15.5% upside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NMI Holdings’ Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity (ROE) for the trailing 12 months was 16.08%, which compared favorably with the industry’s 8%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Key Points to Note for NMIH

NMIH stands to gain from new business opportunities in a growing mortgage insurance market. NMI Holdings’ mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings.



Growth in monthly and single premium policy production is tied to the increased penetration of existing customer accounts. New customer account activation will also drive results.



In order to enhance its return profile, absorb losses, provide efficient growth capital and mitigate the impact of credit volatility, NMI Holdings has a comprehensive reinsurance program for its in-force portfolio.



To drive margin expansion, NMIH remains focused on efficiency and expense management. In February 2025, the board authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program effective through Dec. 31, 2027, and an extension of the existing share repurchase programs through Dec. 31, 2027, to align its remaining tenor with that of the new $250 million program. As of Sept. 30, 2025, we had $256.4 million of repurchase authority remaining.



All these together should help the insurer continue to generate solid mid-teens shareholders’ returns.

Wrapping Up: Keep on Holding

NMI Holdings is well-positioned for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a comprehensive reinsurance program.



NMIH should also benefit from a higher return on capital, favorable growth estimates, as well as the affordability of shares. The stock also has a VGM Score of B. The VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.



It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

