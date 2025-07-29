NMI Holdings Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NMI Holdings (NMIH) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $96.15 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $92.08 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NMI Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $96.5 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $173.78 million from $162.12 million last year.

NMI Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

