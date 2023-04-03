NMI Holdings (NMIH) Up 13.7% in a Year: Will the Rally Last?

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH have gained 13.7% in a year against the industry's decline of 9.3%. The Zacks S&P 500 composite decreased 11.3% in the said time frame. With a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.4 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The rally was largely driven by higher single premium policy cancellations, flexible liquidity and effective capital deployment.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters with the average being 6.03%.

Can NMIH Stock Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMI Holdings’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $3.62, indicating a 6.78% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 8.7% higher revenues of $569.1 million.



The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is $3.98, indicating a 9.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 10.2% higher revenues of $627.1 million.



NMI Holdings’ return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 18.8%, better than the industry average of 6.7%. The metric expanded 280 basis points year over year. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.



National MI continued to deliver significant new business production, robust growth in high-quality and short portfolios as well as continued success in the capital and reinsurance markets.



By virtue of the broad resiliency of the housing market, growth in total mortgage origination volume and increasing size of the U.S. mortgage insurance market, new insurance written (NIW), the primary driver of insurance-in-force (IIF) of National MI is expected to improve. Also, the continued expansion of customer franchise and growth in monthly and single premium policy production tied to the growth in customer franchise and market presence are expected to drive NIW of NMIH.



NMI Holdings expects persistency to continue to improve and drive further increases in the embedded portfolio value for the remainder of the year.

NMI Holdings remains well poised to gain from the growth of IIF, increased monthly policy production and higher single premium policy cancellations, which continue to contribute to net premiums earned, one of the key drivers of revenue growth.



Net investment income is expected to improve with growth in the size of the total investment portfolio and an increase in book yield.



NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. It had total PMIERs available assets of $2.4 billion and net risk-based required assets of $1.2 billion in fourth-quarter 2022 end. NMIH also has an access to $250 million of undrawn revolving credit capacity under the senior secured credit facilities.



National MI remains well poised to continue delivering strong mid-teens returns and compounded book value-per-share growth for shareholders.

NMI Holdings had $68.4 million of repurchase capacity remaining under the program.

