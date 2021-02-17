NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

NMI Holdings NMIH reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating net income per share of 59 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.4%. However, the bottom line declined 21.3% year over year.



The fourth-quarter performance was aided by strength of the purchase mortgage market and the refinance market, resulting in new business opportunity. This helped the mortgage insurer deliver sturdy new insurance written.

Operational Update

NMI Holdings recorded total operating revenues of $110 million, which increased 4.8% year over year on higher net premiums earned (up 5%) and net investment income (up 5.3%). Revenues, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.



Primary insurance-in-force increased 17% to $111.3 billion.



New insurance written was $19.8 billion, up 66.4% year over year.



Net underwriting and operating expenses totaled $35 million, up 11.8% year over year. Insurance claims and claim expenses were $3.5 million, down 18.6%.



Loss ratio was 3.5%, which improved 100 basis points year over year.

Financial Update

Book value per share, a measure of net worth, grew 18% to $16.08 as of Dec 31, 2020 from 2019 end.



NMI Holdings had $1.9 billion in cash and investments, up 63%. Debt balance of $393.3 million more than doubled year over year.



Annualized adjusted return on equity was 15.2%



Total PMIERs available assets were $1.8 billion and net risk-based required assets totaled $984 million at 2020 end.

