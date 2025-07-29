NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

NMI Holdings (NMIH) reported $173.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +5.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Insurance-in-force (IIF) : $214.65 billion compared to the $211.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $214.65 billion compared to the $211.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Risk-in-force (RIF) : $57.5 billion compared to the $55.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $57.5 billion compared to the $55.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Combined ratio : 28.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30%.

: 28.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30%. Loss ratio : 9% compared to the 9.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9% compared to the 9.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Expense ratio : 19.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.9%.

: 19.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.9%. Revenues- Net investment income : $24.95 million compared to the $23.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.

: $24.95 million compared to the $23.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $149.07 million compared to the $147.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $149.07 million compared to the $147.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues: $0.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.4%.

Here is how NMI Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of NMI Holdings have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

