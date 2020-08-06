NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
NMI Holdings NMIH reported second-quarter 2020 operating net income per share of 40 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. The bottom line declined 32.2% year over year.
The quarterly results reflect the impact of additional claims and claim expenses incurred on higher default experience in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operational Update
NMI Holdings recorded total operating revenues of $107 million, which increased 17.5% year over year on higher net premiums earned (up 18.9%) and other revenues (up nearly six fold). Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.
Net investment income dropped 7.3% year over year to $7 million.
Primary insurance-in-force increased 21% to $98.9 billion.
New insurance written was $13.1 billion, up 8% year over year.
Net underwriting and operating expenses totaled $30.4 million, down 5.6% year over year. Insurance claims and claim expenses were $34.3 million, marking a nearly 12-fold increase and reflecting higher default experience attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic
Loss ratio was 34.7%, which deteriorated 3120 basis points year over year.
Financial Update
Book value per share, a measure of net worth, grew about 24% to $14.82 as of Jun 30, 2020 from year ago quarter end.
NMI Holdings had $1.9 billion in cash and investments, up 76% year over year.
Annualized adjusted return on equity was 10.7%
Total PMIERs available assets were $1.7 billion and net risk-based required assets totaled $1.0 billion at quarter end
Performance of Other P&C Insurers
Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, The Progressive Corporation PGR, Cincinnati Financial CINF and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.
