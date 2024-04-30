NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

NMI Holdings (NMIH) reported $156.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NMI Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Insurance in force (IIF) : $199.37 billion compared to the $198.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $199.37 billion compared to the $198.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Risk in force(RIF) : $52.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.68 billion.

: $52.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.68 billion. Combined ratio : 24.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.1%.

: 24.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.1%. Loss ratio : 2.7% versus 11.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.7% versus 11.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Expense Ratio : 21.8% compared to the 21.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 21.8% compared to the 21.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Net investment income : $19.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%.

: $19.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.5%. Net Premiums Earned : $136.66 million compared to the $133.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: $136.66 million compared to the $133.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Other Revenues: $0.16 million compared to the $0.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Shares of NMI Holdings have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

