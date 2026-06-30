NMI Holdings' Mortgage Insurance Drives Growth and Profitability

NMI Holdings, Inc. NMIH is a pure-play private mortgage insurance company that operates through its primary subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (“NMIC”). Mortgage insurance is NMI Holdings' core business and generates virtually all of its revenue.

NMI's mortgage insurance business benefits from growth in purchase mortgage originations, higher insurance-in-force and increased adoption of private mortgage insurance relative to government-backed mortgage programs.



Mortgage insurance creates a recurring stream of premium revenues for NMI Holdings because borrowers or lenders pay insurance premiums over the life of the insured loans. As NMIH writes more new policies and grows its insurance in force, earned premiums increase, providing predictable cash flows. Mortgage insurance also allows NMIH to leverage disciplined underwriting and risk-based pricing to generate attractive underwriting profits. By focusing on borrowers with strong credit profiles and appropriately pricing risk, NMIH has historically maintained low claim rates and favorable loss ratios.



Mortgage insurance further positions NMI to benefit from favorable housing market trends. Strong home purchase activity, rising first-time homebuyer demand, home price appreciation and healthy employment typically increase the number of insured mortgages while keeping credit losses low. These factors contribute to higher insurance-in-force, expanding premium revenues, improved profitability and stronger returns on equity.



NMI Holdings has established itself as a well-capitalized, technology-focused mortgage insurer with disciplined underwriting and strong risk management. Its earnings are closely tied to the health of the U.S. housing market and mortgage origination activity. Mortgage insurance provides NMI Holdings with a scalable, capital-efficient business model that generates investment income and long-term growth opportunities, while disciplined risk management and reinsurance help mitigate credit losses across housing market cycles.

What About Its Peers?

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG is one of the largest private mortgage insurers in the United States. Through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, it provides private mortgage insurance on residential loans with down payments of less than 20%, protecting lenders against borrower default while enabling homebuyers to purchase homes with smaller down payments. The business generates recurring premium income and is supported by disciplined underwriting, risk-based pricing and comprehensive reinsurance programs.



Radian Group Inc. RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. The company insures low-down-payment residential mortgages, protecting lenders against credit losses from borrower defaults while helping borrowers achieve homeownership with smaller upfront payments. Its mortgage insurance business generates recurring premium revenues and is supported by disciplined underwriting, advanced risk analytics and capital-efficient risk management.

NMIH’s Price Performance

Shares of NMIH have gained 1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry.



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NMIH’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.19X is lower than the industry average of 1.44X. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for NMIH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMIH’s 2026 second quarter moved down 4.4% in the past 60 days. The same for 2027 EPS moved down 1% in the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for NMIH’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



NMIH stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.