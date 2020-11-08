NMI Holdings, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues were US$108m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.45, an impressive 26% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:NMIH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the latest results, NMI Holdings' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$478.4m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 7.5% to US$2.17 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$480.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.36 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$25.21, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values NMI Holdings at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await NMI Holdings shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that NMI Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 12% increase next year well below the historical 36%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 7.3% next year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, NMI Holdings is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for NMI Holdings. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations. Their estimates also suggest that NMI Holdings' revenues are expected to perform better than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on NMI Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for NMI Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for NMI Holdings you should be aware of.

