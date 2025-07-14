NMI Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2025

NMI Holdings, Inc. will report Q2 results on July 29, 2025, followed by a conference call at 2 PM PT.

NMI Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its second-quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2025, on July 29, 2025, after market close. A conference call and live webcast will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, accessible via the company's website or by phone. A replay of the webcast and additional information will be available afterward. NMI Holdings, the parent of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, focuses on providing private mortgage insurance to help low-down-payment borrowers attain home ownership while protecting lenders against defaults.

Potential Positives

NMI Holdings, Inc. is set to report its second quarter results, which may indicate the company's financial performance and provide insights into its operational progress.

The scheduled conference call and webcast enhances transparency and engages investors by providing them direct access to company updates.

Offering a replay of the webcast alongside supplemental information demonstrates the company's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential Negatives

Delay in reporting second quarter results may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial performance or transparency.

FAQ

When will NMI Holdings report its second quarter results?

NMI Holdings will report its second quarter results after market close on July 29, 2025.

What time is the NMI Holdings conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the NMI Holdings webcast?

The webcast can be accessed on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations.

What is NMI Holdings known for?

NMI Holdings is known for providing private mortgage insurance to support low-down-payment borrowers and protect lenders from defaults.

Where can I find more information about NMI Holdings?

More information about NMI Holdings can be found at their website www.nationalmi.com.

$NMIH Insider Trading Activity

$NMIH insiders have traded $NMIH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM POLLITZER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 57,166 shares for an estimated $2,089,051

WILLIAM J LEATHERBERRY (Chief Admin. Officer & GC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,121 shares for an estimated $1,584,040 .

. BRADLEY M SHUSTER (Executive Chairman) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $852,283

ROBERT OWEN SMITH (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $731,581

NORMAN PETER FITZGERALD (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $717,600

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ YOUSAF (EVP, Chief of Ops and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,600 shares for an estimated $591,717 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL REALMUTO (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,599 shares for an estimated $97,334 .

. MICHAEL CURRY MONTGOMERY sold 1,875 shares for an estimated $71,344

$NMIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $NMIH stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NMIH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NMIH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025

$NMIH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NMIH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NMIH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $44.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $43.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Chris Gamaitoni from Compass Point set a target price of $37.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $41.0 on 02/19/2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NMI Holdings, Inc.



, (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.





The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at



https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations



. The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S. or (412) 317-0664 internationally by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.





A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.







About NMI Holdings







NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit



www.nationalmi.com



.







Investor Contact







Gregory Epps





Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Treasury







Investor.relations@nationalmi.com





