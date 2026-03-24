NMI Holdings Executive Chairman Sells $703K in Stock as Earnings Hit $388.9 Million

Key Points

The executive chairman of NMI Holdings sold 18,996 common shares of the company for a total transaction value of approximately $704,000 on March 19, 2026.

This activity involved a derivative option exercise of 55,158 shares, with 36,162 shares withheld for taxes and 18,996 shares sold directly; no indirect trades or gifts occurred.

Shuster retains 415,411 common shares (direct) and 47,150 shares (indirect via the Shuster Family Trust) after the transaction, as reported in the filing.

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Bradley M. Shuster, executive chairman of NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), reported the sale of 18,996 common shares in open-market transactions on March 19, 2026, in conjunction with an option exercise and related tax withholding, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 18,996 Shares withheld (direct) 36,162 Transaction value ~$704,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 415,411 Post-transaction common shares (indirect) 47,150 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$15.47 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.05); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close ($37.18).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Shuster's recent insider activity?

The 18,996 shares sold aligns closely with Shuster's recent administrative transaction sizes, which had a median of 19,430 shares per event since February 2026; this sale falls just above the historical median for all events.

The 18,996 shares sold aligns closely with Shuster's recent administrative transaction sizes, which had a median of 19,430 shares per event since February 2026; this sale falls just above the historical median for all events. What derivative mechanics factored into this transaction?

This disposition was linked to the exercise of 55,158 stock options, with 36,162 shares withheld to cover taxes and 18,996 shares sold, indicating the transaction was primarily driven by incentive compensation rather than discretionary open-market selling.

This disposition was linked to the exercise of 55,158 stock options, with 36,162 shares withheld to cover taxes and 18,996 shares sold, indicating the transaction was primarily driven by incentive compensation rather than discretionary open-market selling. What is the impact on Shuster's ownership and future capacity for sales?

After the transaction, Shuster holds 415,411 common shares directly and 47,150 shares indirectly through the Shuster Family Trust, as well as 55,158 options outstanding, providing continued exposure and future liquidity potential. These holdings are based on what’s reported in the Form 4 filing.

After the transaction, Shuster holds 415,411 common shares directly and 47,150 shares indirectly through the Shuster Family Trust, as well as 55,158 options outstanding, providing continued exposure and future liquidity potential. These holdings are based on what’s reported in the Form 4 filing. How does the transaction value relate to NMI Holdings' recent share price performance?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price around $37.05 per share, in line with the March 19, 2026 market close of $37.25; NMI Holdings shares returned 2.88% over the preceding year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $706.18 million Net income (TTM) $388.93 million Price (as of market close 2026-03-19) $37.05 1-year price change 2.88%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 19th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

NMI Holdings offers private mortgage guaranty insurance and outsourced loan review services, generating revenue primarily from insurance premiums and related fees.

The firm operates a business model focused on mitigating mortgage credit risk for lenders, with income derived from insuring residential mortgage loans.

It serves national and regional mortgage banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, and non-bank lenders across the United States.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurer focused on providing private mortgage insurance solutions to a diverse set of mortgage lenders. With a lean workforce and a scalable, technology-driven platform, the company leverages risk analytics to underwrite and manage mortgage credit risk efficiently. Its competitive positioning is supported by a disciplined underwriting approach and a broad client base in the U.S. residential mortgage market.

What this transaction means for investors

Shuster’s sale looks like a routine, compensation-driven sale rather than a directional signal on fundamentals. The transaction stemmed from an option exercise with shares sold and withheld for taxes, and the size closely matches the executive’s recent cadence. More importantly, the chairman still retains meaningful exposure, including more than 400,000 shares plus indirect holdings and options, suggesting continued alignment with shareholders.



From an operating standpoint, NMI Holdings remains in solid shape. The company generated $388.9 million in net income in 2025, or $4.92 per share, up from $360.1 million the prior year, while delivering a 16.2% return on equity. Insurance-in-force reached $221.4 billion, reflecting steady portfolio expansion, and revenue climbed to $706.4 million for the year. That type of consistency matters in a housing-linked business where credit quality and underwriting discipline drive long-term returns.



Ultimately, insider selling tied to compensation (as is the case here) is not unusual, especially when it follows a structured plan. The more relevant signal is that NMI continues to compound earnings and scale its insured portfolio. If housing demand remains stable and credit performance holds, the company’s latest stock performance could be due for a turnaround.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NMI Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.