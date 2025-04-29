NMI HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $NMIH Reports Quarterly Earnings

NMI HOLDINGS ($NMIH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $173,250,000, beating estimates of $154,662,600 by $18,587,400.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NMIH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NMI HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

NMI HOLDINGS insiders have traded $NMIH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NORMAN PETER FITZGERALD (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $717,600

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ YOUSAF (EVP, Chief of Ops and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,600 shares for an estimated $591,717 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL REALMUTO (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,599 shares for an estimated $97,334.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NMI HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of NMI HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.