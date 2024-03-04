News & Insights

NMI Holdings CFO Ravi Mallela Resigns; Aurora Swithenbank Named Replacement

March 04, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH), a private mortgage guaranty insurance company, Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Ravi Mallela has resigned. He will be replaced by Aurora Swithenban, effective May 1.

Swithenbank had previously served as the finance chief at Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. and has spent more than 20 years at Goldman Sachs in many roles.

In pre-market activity, NMI Holdings shares are trading at $30.05 on the Nasdaq.

