NMI Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NMIH

In trading on Friday, shares of NMI Holdings Inc (Symbol: NMIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.51, changing hands as high as $20.56 per share. NMI Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMIH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.33 per share, with $27.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.30.

