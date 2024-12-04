Is NMHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a High Yield - Bonds fund could think about starting with Northern Multi-Managed High Yield Opportunity (NMHYX). NMHYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We note that NMHYX is a High Yield - Bonds option, which is an area loaded with different investment choices. High Yield - Bonds funds are often known as " junk " bonds since they are below investment grade. This means they are at an elevated risk of default, at least when compared to their investment grade peers. On the plus side, junk bonds generally pay out higher yields, all while posing similar interest rate risks as we see with their investment grade counterparts.

History of Fund/Manager

Northern is based in Chicago, IL, and is the manager of NMHYX. Northern Multi-Managed High Yield Opportunity debuted in October of 2009. Since then, NMHYX has accumulated assets of about $186.53 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Neal Barrett, has been in charge of the fund since May of 2023.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 4.68%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.97%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, NMHYX's standard deviation comes in at 7.76%, compared to the category average of 7.45%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 9.4% compared to the category average of 8.9%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, NMHYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared to the category average of 0.91%. NMHYX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $50

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Northern Multi-Managed High Yield Opportunity ( NMHYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

