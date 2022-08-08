NMFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.25, changing hands as high as $13.36 per share. New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.09 per share, with $14.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.