NMFC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of New Mountain Finance Corp (Symbol: NMFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.70, changing hands as low as $13.66 per share. New Mountain Finance Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.3901 per share, with $14.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.70.

