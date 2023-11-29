NMDC (NSE:NMDC) Price Target Increased by 13.30% to 166.47

The average one-year price target for NMDC (NSE:NMDC) has been revised to 166.47 / share. This is an increase of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 146.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 116.15 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.86% from the latest reported closing price of 173.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMDC. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMDC is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 60,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,519K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,327K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMDC by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,389K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 4,414K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMDC by 12.83% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 3,453K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMDC by 47.34% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,720K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

