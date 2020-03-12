NMC says evidence of fraud found in some prior financial activities

March 12 (Reuters) - Troubled hospital operator NMC Health NMC.L said on Thursday a review by external advisers had shown evidence pointing to suspected fraud related to some of the company's previous financial activities.

"NMC is fully committed to investigating these activities and has notified the relevant authorities in the UK and UAE to determine what action they also consider to be appropriate," the company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

