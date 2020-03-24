NMC says debt rises to $6.6 bln; names chief restructuring officer

March 24 (Reuters) - Troubled UAE hospital operation NMC Health NMC.L said on Tuesday it had debt of $6.6 billion, much higher than earlier estimates, and it appointed a former PwC partner as chief restructuring officer to tackle the problem.

The company, which has been in crisis since U.S. firm Muddy Waters' short attack, revised its debt position from $5 billion earlier in March, and named Matthew J. Wilde as chief restructuring officer. (https://reut.rs/2WLiQQF)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Bernard Orr)

