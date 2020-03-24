NMC says debt rises to $6.6 bln; names chief restructuring officer

Contributors
Muvija M Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Satish Kumar Subramani

Troubled UAE hospital operation NMC Health said on Tuesday it had debt of $6.6 billion, much higher than earlier estimates, and it appointed a former PwC partner as chief restructuring officer to tackle the problem.

March 24 (Reuters) - Troubled UAE hospital operation NMC Health NMC.L said on Tuesday it had debt of $6.6 billion, much higher than earlier estimates, and it appointed a former PwC partner as chief restructuring officer to tackle the problem.

The company, which has been in crisis since U.S. firm Muddy Waters' short attack, revised its debt position from $5 billion earlier in March, and named Matthew J. Wilde as chief restructuring officer. (https://reut.rs/2WLiQQF)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters