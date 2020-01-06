World Markets

NMC Health to review cash position after short-seller attack

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

Jan 6 (Reuters) - NMC Health NMC.L said on Monday its independent review, launched after U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters criticised the private healthcare provider's financials, will initially focus on confirming its cash balances as of Dec. 15.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

