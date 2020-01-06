NMC Health to review cash position after short-seller attack

Jan 6 (Reuters) - NMC Health NMC.L said on Monday its independent review, launched after U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters criticised the private healthcare provider's financials, will initially focus on confirming its cash balances as of Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

