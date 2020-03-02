NMC Health to request debt standstill to stabilise finances

By Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - NMC Health NMC.L said it would ask for an informal debt standstill to stabilise the UAE-based hospital operator's finances as it confirmed on Monday that Moelis MC.N would advise it in talks with banks.

NMC shares have lost more than half of their value since December when U.S. based short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements. A review of NMC's finances is being led by former FBI boss Louis Freeh.

London-listed NMC said in a statement on Monday it was "asking for continued support and an informal standstill in relation to existing facilities from its lenders to achieve an immediate stabilisation of the group's financing."

It also said it had hired PwC as an operational adviser to assist on liquidity management and operational measures, while Allen & Overy has been hired as a legal adviser.

Reuters reported on Sunday, citing sources, that NMC had hired Moelis to advise on a debt restructuring.

One of NMC's lenders told Reuters that Moelis is expected to meet its banks this week to discuss the way forward on the company's debt obligations.

Moelis has not responded to a Reuters request for a comment.

The adviser's appointment comes after lenders were blindsided by sudden changes at NMC's top management, leaving a communication gap.

The company last week removed Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave.

"There is a squeeze on their (NMC's) ability to generate cash," the NMC lender told Reuters.

INQUIRY

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Feb. 27 it would investigate the finances of NMC, whose shares were suspended on the London Stock Exchange last week.

NMC Health also said its key shareholders, former co-chair B R Shetty, former vice-chairman Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed al-Muhairi and Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan al-Qebaisi, own a combine stake of less than 30% the company's shares.

This triggered a change of provision for NMC's debt facilities as its principal shareholders cease to own more than 30% of stake in the company, affecting a $2 billion loan facility and certain other facilities, it said.

As a result, loan commitments that are yet to be utilised are cancelled and outstanding debt becomes due if so requested by an individual lender, it said.

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service also on Monday downgraded NMC's corporate family rating to Caa1, from Ba2, citing a deepening of the governance shortfalls.

"The recent removal of the CEO, absence of the CFO and suspension of a member of the treasury team points to significant weaknesses in terms of oversight, financial management and operational controls," it said, adding it will subsequently remove all ratings.

Shetty founded NMC in the mid-1970s and built it into the largest private healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates.

