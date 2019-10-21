NMC Health sees double-digit revenue, core earnings growth in 2020

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Private healthcare provider NMC Health Plc NMC.L on Monday said it expects double-digit revenue and core earnings growth in 2020.

The company also said it expects the second half of 2019 to be stronger than the first and reiterated its annual forecast.]

