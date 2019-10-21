NMC Health sees double-digit revenue, core earnings growth in 2020

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

Private healthcare provider NMC Health Plc on Monday said it expects double-digit revenue and core earnings growth in 2020.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Private healthcare provider NMC Health Plc NMC.L on Monday said it expects double-digit revenue and core earnings growth in 2020.

The company also said it expects the second half of 2019 to be stronger than the first and reiterated its annual forecast.]

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters