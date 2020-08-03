NMC Health secures $250 mln financing facility - statement

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hospital operator NMC Health has secured a $250 million financing facility conditional on a planned second-phase restructuring, which would allow the group to continue to provide healthcare, its administrators said on Monday.

Sources told Reuters last month that NMC Health was looking to raise the $250 million loan, referred to as debtor-in-possession financing, and that it had hired Perella Weinberg Partners to advise it on the process.

NMC Health Plc NMC.L, the London-listed holding company for the hospital group, went into administration in April after months of turmoil over its finances.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

