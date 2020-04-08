Markets

NMC Health says expects to be placed into administration in due course

Abhinav Ramnarayan. Reuters
Healthcare company NMC Health said on Wednesday it expects to be placed into administration in due course, following weeks of uncertainty relating to its debt levels and undisclosed shareholder dealings.

The company said it was unable to secure alignment with its creditors despite strenuous efforts to address their concerns.

NMC Health's troubles began in December, when short seller Muddy Waters questioned the company's accounts.

