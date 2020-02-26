World Markets

NMC Health removes CEO, places CFO on extended leave

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Satish Kumar Subramani

NMC Health has removed Prasanth Manghat as its chief executive officer with immediate effect and has granted its finance chief "extended sick leave", it said on Wednesday.

The UAE healthcare company has seen its shares collapse in the past few weeks on doubts about the shareholdings of its major investors.

It is also looking into criticism of its financial statements from short-selling firm Muddy Waters.

