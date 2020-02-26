NMC Health removes CEO, places CFO on extended leave

Feb 26 (Reuters) - NMC Health NMC.L has removed Prasanth Manghat as its chief executive officer with immediate effect and has granted its finance chief "extended sick leave", it said on Wednesday.

The UAE healthcare company has seen its shares collapse in the past few weeks on doubts about the shareholdings of its major investors.

It is also looking into criticism of its financial statements from short-selling firm Muddy Waters.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

