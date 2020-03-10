NMC Health identifies over $2.7 bln in additional debt

UAE-based hospital operator NMC Health said on Tuesday it had identified over $2.7 billion in debt that had not been disclosed to its board earlier.

The company, which has appointed Moelis MC.N and PriceWaterCoopers to advice it in talks with its lenders, said its debt as of March 10 was estimated to be around $5 billion, including $2.1 billion it reported last June.

