NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review

NMC Health said on Monday it has received two preliminary approaches from private equity firms and that the shareholdings of its co-chair and two other major investors were under a review for inaccurate disclosures.

(Adds details on offer, co-chair stake, background) Feb 10 (Reuters) - NMC Health said on Monday it has received two preliminary approaches from private equity firms and that the shareholdings of its co-chair and two other major investors were under a review for inaccurate disclosures. The offers from U.S.-based KKR and GK Investment for the UAE-based healthcare group sent its shares up 11% in early deals and came weeks after it faced a short-selling attack from Muddy Waters. NMC said no discussion have taken place on the terms of any potential offer. KKR did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while GK Investment could not be immediately reached. Separately, NMC said co-chairman B. R. Shetty and his advisers are reviewing interests held by him and two other major shareholders - Khaleefa Al Muhairi and Saeed Al Qebaisi - for historical inaccuracy. [nRSJ4574Ca] [nRSJ4572Ca] Shetty owns 19.22% stake as of May last year, while NMC vice-chair Muhairi and Qebaisi owned 15.82% and 7.66%, respectively, as of Jan. 28, according to Refinitiv data. Both Muhairi and Qebaisi had sold some shares in NMC and payments firm Finablr early last month. [nL4N29C3U6] Meanwhile, the payments firm, which is also co-chaired by the Indian billionaire, said independent directors are reviewing alleged arrangements between Shetty and other shareholders, which could impact its shareholding structure. [nRSJ4569Ca] (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Iain Withers in London and Saeed Azhar in Dubai Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;)) Keywords: NMC HEALTH OFFER/ (UPDATE 1)

