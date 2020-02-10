NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review

Feb 10 (Reuters) - NMC Health said on Monday it has received preliminary approaches from U.S.-based KKR & Co Inc and GK Investment Holding Group, weeks after the healthcare group came under a short-selling attack from Muddy Waters. Separately, the UAE-based company said its co-chairman B. R. Shetty and his advisers are reviewing interests held by him and two other major shareholders for historical inaccuracy. [nRSJ4574Ca] [nRSJ4572Ca] Meanwhile, Finablr said in a statement a committee of independent directors are reviewing the alleged arrangements between Shetty and the shareholders in the payments firm, which is also co-chaired by the Indian billionaire. [nRSJ4569Ca] (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;)) Keywords: NMC HEALTH OFFER/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.