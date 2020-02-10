NMC Health Gets Preliminary Approaches From KKR, GKI; Sees FY Results In-line

(RTTNews) - Responding to media speculation, NMC Health plc (NMC.L) confirmed Monday that it has received highly preliminary approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. or "KKR" and GK Investment Holding Group SA or "GKI" regarding possible offers for the company.

According to NMC, no proposal has been made by either Potential Offeror and there have been no discussions as to the terms of any possible offer. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.

As per the U.K. rule, each of the Potential Offerors is required, by no later than on 9 March 2020, to either announce a firm intention that it will make an offer for NMC or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. The deadline may be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.

Separately, NMC Health said it expects to report full-year 2019 results in-line with management's expectations.

NMC Health also said that it has been informed by its Joint Non-Executive Chairman, Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, that B. R. Shetty and his advisers are in the process of carrying out a legal review in order to verify the total interests of B. R. Shetty, his associated family members and his associated family holding companies in the Ordinary Shares of the company.

NMC Health also has been informed that this review also has implications for the holdings and interests of H.E. Mr Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al Qebaisi and Mr Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi.

B. R. Shetty and Mr Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi have informed the company that they remain supportive and long-term investors in the company, NMC Health said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.