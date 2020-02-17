NMC Health founder and co-chair Shetty resigns

Feb 17 (Reuters) - NMC Health NMC.L said on Monday its founder B.R. Shetty has resigned as the Emirati healthcare group's joint non-executive chairman and H.J. Mark Tompkins will now continue as the sole chairman.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.