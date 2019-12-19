NMC Health calls Muddy Waters report "false and mis-leading"

Dec 19 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc NMC.L said on Thursday that a report by U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters earlier this week criticising the healthcare group's financial statements was "false and mis-leading".

The short seller on Tuesday acquired a short position in NMC Health and questioned the value of the London-listed firm's assets and cash balance, as well as its reported profits and debts, wiping a third off the value of the company's shares.

NMC said it has "a track record of significant, open and increasingly detailed disclosure to the market, as monitored and reviewed by its entirely independent disclosure committee".

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

