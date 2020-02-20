NMC founder Shetty appoints Houlihan Lokey to restructure debt - BBG

NMC Health's founder BR Shetty has appointed investment firm Houlihan Lokey to restructure the debt of his holding company, Bloomberg reported debt on Thursday.

BRS Ventures Investment, which is the holding company of about 30 firms, including payments companies Finablr FINF.L and Travelex, will work with the investment firm to revamp its debt, according to the report.

Shetty had resigned as co-chairman of NMC on Monday, creating further uncertainty for the UAE healthcare company, which has seen its shares collapse in the past few weeks on doubts about the shareholdings of its major investors.

