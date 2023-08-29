NLY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.37, changing hands as high as $20.41 per share. Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLY's low point in its 52 week range is $15.11 per share, with $27.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.