$NLST Earnings Results: $NLST Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NLST ($NLST) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of -$0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $28,980,000, beating estimates of $27,540,000 by $1,440,000.

$NLST Insider Trading Activity

$NLST insiders have traded $NLST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NLST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAIL M SASAKI (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,860 shares for an estimated $22,895.

$NLST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NLST stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OPUS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

