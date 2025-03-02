$NLST Earnings Preview: Recent $NLST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NLST ($NLST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,600,000 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.

$NLST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NLST stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 325,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $374,612

OPUS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

