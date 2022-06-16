NLSN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.67, changing hands as low as $21.52 per share. Nielsen Holdings PLC shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLSN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.02 per share, with $27.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.68. The NLSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.