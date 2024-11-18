News & Insights

NLS Pharmaceutics Unveils Promising Narcolepsy Treatment

November 18, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics is advancing its preclinical program centered on dual orexin receptor agonists (DOXA) aimed at treating narcolepsy and other neurological disorders. The innovative approach using AEX-41 and AEX-2 targets multiple receptors and promises better therapeutic outcomes compared to existing treatments. As the company progresses, investors eagerly await initial results expected this December, with potential expansions into other conditions like ALS.

