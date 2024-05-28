NLS Pharmaceutics’ Promising Narcolepsy Treatment

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics has reported promising results from a preclinical study on mazindol’s neuroprotective effects in a narcoleptic-like rat model, indicating the compound’s potential in treating sleep and wakefulness disorders. The study demonstrated that higher doses of mazindol significantly improved nocturnal activity disrupted by orexin system damage. These positive findings support the advancement of mazindol into further clinical trials with hopes to meet the significant unmet needs in treating narcolepsy and related disorders.

