NLS Pharmaceutics’ Promising Narcolepsy Treatment

May 28, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) has released an update.

NLS Pharmaceutics has reported promising results from a preclinical study on mazindol’s neuroprotective effects in a narcoleptic-like rat model, indicating the compound’s potential in treating sleep and wakefulness disorders. The study demonstrated that higher doses of mazindol significantly improved nocturnal activity disrupted by orexin system damage. These positive findings support the advancement of mazindol into further clinical trials with hopes to meet the significant unmet needs in treating narcolepsy and related disorders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

